Waterford - Patricia (Whitty) West, 77, entered eternal life March 7, 2019.
She was born Jan. 30, 1942, in New London, daughter of the late Roderick and Lucy (Corrado) Burke. She is survived by her husband, Richard West; and predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Whitty.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd. Quaker Hill. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
A complete obit will be in Sunday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 9, 2019
