|
|
Stonington - Patrick Edward Naylor, 29, of Stonington passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Patrick leaves behind his devoted parents, Nicole Naylor and Marc Gruenenfelder of Stonington as well as Joel Saltzman and his wife, Marcy Saltzman of Hadlyme. In addition to his parents, he leaves his two beloved sisters, Carley Higginbotham and her husband David Higginbotham, and Renee Saltzman and her wife Nancy Hankins, all of Stonington. Patrick was adored by his nieces and nephews, Quinn and Chase Higginbotham, Ellis and Harlow Hankins-Saltzman. He is also survived by his grandmother, Phyllis Naylor; and a large extended family throughout New England, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He was fiercely loved and will be tremendously missed.
Patrick graduated from Saint Bernard High School where he was a member of the golf team and captain of the soccer team. He went on to play soccer for Saint Joseph's College in Maine. He was a natural athlete and excelled at just about every sport including skateboarding, snowboarding and paddle boarding. He grew up playing baseball every year at Pawcatuck Little League where he continued to share his love of the game watching and teaching his two nephews.
With a passion for music that was second to none, Patrick could sing the lyrics to just about every song. And if there was a guitar in the room, Patrick was sure to pick it up and strum a favorite tune. He had a brilliant mind with an uncanny ability to remember just about everything. His natural ability to solve any mathematical problem was something to be admired, and one which he shared with others whether tutoring college level physics or teaching calculus to his young nephew for fun. Patrick will be forever remembered for the way he lit up a room with his undeniable charm and infectious humor. He treated everyone with kindness and made friends everywhere he went. His ability to connect could make others feel as if they were the only one in the room. Patrick was the ultimate fun-maker and was always up for an adventure. He surrounded himself with incredible friends who would pack up on a dime to head to the disc golf course or to the river for a paddle. Patrick cherished his friends and family more than anything and was happiest when with them. Life was not easy for him, but he never once complained and fought every single day. He deserves the peace he has now and will watch over all he loved as he always has.
Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 in Mystic. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Saint Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Recovery Residence at Enders Island, P.O. Box 399, Mystic, Connecticut 06355.
Published in The Day on Aug. 6, 2019