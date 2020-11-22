New London - Patrick "Pat" Furey was born at Westerly Hospital June 1, 1961; he tragically passed away Nov. 16, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Giovanna (Venturini) Furey. Patrick was a loving husband, brother, uncle and surrogate father. He was predeceased by his brother James Furey Jr. He will be greatly missed by his wife Kathleen Curley; his sister Janine Furey; his nephew Jordan Furey; his nieces Jaime Furey and Sarah Moran, her husband Christopher Moran and their son Nathaniel; as well as, his brother-in-law Edmund Curley; and nephews Jacob and Joshua.
Patrick was a 1979 graduate of Stonington High School where he made lifelong friends. He was employed by a contractor at Pfizer where he was a well-liked part of his team. Past employers included Fort Hill Pharmacy, Mystic Liquors and Jim's Texaco.
Pat was known to be a trivia wiz. Whether it was music, movies or sports, he almost always knew the correct answer. He had a strong passion for music, attending many live concerts and writing reviews for Sound Waves Magazine. Patrick relished time with friends and family, whether it be golfing, making ravioli, traveling, parties or sharing his love of baking. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Mystic Council, volunteering at many of their events over the years. He spent countless hours caring for his beloved rescue animals. His smile and warm hugs will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Please make sure to wear a mask; and social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home. A Celebration of Life is being organized at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, vrcpitbull.com
or the American Diabetes Association
.