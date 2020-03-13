|
New London - Patrick Henry Brown Sr., 85, of New London beloved husband of the late Barbara (Earley) Brown, entered eternal rest Sunday, March 8, 2020. Patrick, lovingly known as "Brown" was born in Higgins, Alaska to the late Jason and Ruth (Saunders) Brown. He was one of eleven children.
Patrick served in the United States Navy for 32 years, retiring at the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO). He earned multiple awards and received much recognition for his outstanding work as a Senior Chief in-charge of the Newport Naval Station Mess Hall. He was also responsible for forming a partnership with Johnson & Wales Culinary Arts program to enhance training and education for all naval personnel with the Mess Specialist Rate. After retiring from the military, Brown worked for civil service and retired after 10 years to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his children Dennis, Stephanie, Robin, Kevin (Sandra), Tracy, and Terence (Cheryl) Brown; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; four siblings; and one brother-in-law. Patrick is predeceased by six siblings; and his son, Patrick Jr.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Walls Clarke Temple A.M.E Zion Church, 16 Belden Street, New London. The visiting hour will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London. www.lestergeefh.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2020