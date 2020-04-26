|
|
Norwich - Patrick Keith Corbett, 50, passed April 9, 2020, in Norwich.
"Keith" was born Feb. 3, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii to his parents, James and Veronica Corbett. He grew up in Connecticut and was a graduate of Ledyard High School. Keith loved to cook, was a motorcycle enthusiast and a huge animal lover and contributor to local animal shelters.
Keith is survived by his mother Veronica; his brother Mark and his wife Christine; and his nephew Tyler; as well as many family and friends. He was predeceased by his father James Corbett.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards the family requests donations be made in Keith's name to your local animal shelter. We will always carry Keith's memory in our hearts.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020