Niantic - Patrick M. Perry, 68, passed away Sept. 4, while spending time with his wife in Ocean City, Md.
Patrick leaves behind his wife Sue; and two children, Erin and Jeff. Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Robert; and brother Robert Jr.
Pat's career as a pipe welder started at Electric Boat then led the couple on adventures living and traveling across the U.S. before settling in Connecticut to raise their family.
Pat's love for music was ever present playing bass guitar in local bands starting at age 16 throughout most of his life. Watching his favorite baseball team, the Cincinnati Reds, and dog sitting Barkley were two of his favorite pastimes. He will be greatly missed by his family and wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Heart Association
, Cactus Jack, or the charity of your choice
.
A short ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept 10, on Zoom. Please email Sue at Sperry77@gmail.com for a link if you wish to view the ceremony.