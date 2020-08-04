Groton - Patrick Martin Allen Rogers passed away July 29, 2020.
Born April 16, 1983, to Patricia (Mark) Murphy and Christopher (Barbara) Rogers, Patrick entered the world on his own terms roughly three months early. He was known to many and by various nicknames, "Patchy", "Shady", "Uncle Pat Pat" and "Son of a Bitch", to name a few. The latter usually a result of jumping out and scaring his mother or sisters.
Patrick was a well-trained chef and master of using every single pot, pan, and utensil available to him for a single meal's preparation. He lit up a room with his infectious smile and laughter.
His memory will be cherished by his siblings, Valerie, Jordan and Sarah; nieces, Shaylen and Emily; nephew Trayce; grandmother Carolyn; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his childhood best friend, a brother from another mother, Boyer Johnson.
A beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend joined the Angels before him in Heaven after struggling for many years with addiction to battle the darkness within. He is incredibly missed and will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends as the social butterfly that he was, always willing to lend a hand wherever he could.
Mental health and substance abuse are battles that are both silent and dangerously loud. There are resources available to help you, loved ones or friends find the path to sobriety and stability.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patrick's name to Matt's Mission- End the Stigma of Drug Addiction located at 70 Main Street, Jewett City, CT 06351 (www.mattsmission.net
, 860-341-1344).