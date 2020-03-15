|
New London - Patrick "Pat" Michael Kelly, 61, passed away March 6, 2020, after a battle with lung cancer. Pat was born Jan. 17, 1959, in New London, the eldest son of Thomas J. Kelly and Eugenie "Sandy" B. Kelly.
Pat worked for Sirois Tool Co., Inc. in Berlin. He also served in the U.S. Navy. Pat attended New London High School and excelled in shop classes, where his love for creating and building was fostered and ultimately became his lifelong career as a machinist. His career choice supported his passion for building and racing stock cars at the Waterford Speedbowl and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Pat was also an accomplished pilot. He liked to attend airshows and talk shop with all his fellow aviation enthusiasts. Pat was building a plane when he became ill. Even though he was too ill to fly, he refused to give it up. It was no surprise that he built his own flight simulator, so he could continue to hone his pilot skills. Pat was supportive of many causes. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is the one he and his family are most proud of. He achieved 28 years and seven months of sobriety and supported others in their recoveries.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father Thomas J. Kelly; grandparents, Michael and Ellen Kelly and Francis and Mary Brennan. He is survived by his wife Faye Kelly; his children: Michael P. Kelly of Willimantic, Thomas T. Kelly of Torrington, Christina Jessuck of Waterford, Tyler Barker of Meriden and Steven and daughter-in-law Heather Beach and granddaughter, of Walton, K.Y. He also leaves his mother Eugenie "Sandy" B. Kelly; sister Eugenie "Jeanie" A. Kelly; brother Thomas J. Kelly Jr.; and six nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and many cousins. Pat also leaves his three dogs, that he could not spoil enough and loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the following charities: The , https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html; or to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020