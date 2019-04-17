Ledyard - Patrick William Girandola, age 46, smiled as he left with the Lord Sunday, April 14, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Ledyard. From his birth March 17, 1973, to Joe and Linda (Adams) Girandola, to his 1990's rebirth in Christ, Patrick loved.



From his rebirth, to his leaving, Patrick loved deeper still, through many struggles; it was Patrick's deep care for people that led him to complete a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from UCONN and passing his Boards-he was a Registered Nurse! Many times Patrick set out to subdue the elusive Stripa (New England accent added), or traipsing about the waters of adventure with his brothers, peaceful and free.



He is survived by his loving wife Debra (Hultgren)-married June 5, 1999, his two brave boys, Timmy and Benjamin whom he loved fiercely; his Father-in-Law Lloyd Hultgren; his two brothers, Joey and Jeffery whom he never gave up on; many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.



A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Calvary Chapel, 126 Sharp Hill Road, Uncasville, CT., and all who knew and loved him are welcome to attend as well as comment on his memory here. Please pray for his family, specifically Deborah, Timmy, and Benjamin as they embark on this journey without their beloved husband and dad, and for his brothers who will never forget all that his life has meant for them.