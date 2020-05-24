East Lyme - Patsy Anne McLaughlin was called home to be with God on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. after a late-discovered battle with lung cancer. Her devotion and steadfast faithfulness to God supported her through this and ultimately, brought her peace at the end. Patsy McLaughlin, formerly Patsy Quinn-Malloy was born April 19, 1942, to her parents Lillian Louise Williams Malloy and William Francis Quinn in the town of Joplin, Missouri.



Patsy is survived by her son Shawn Michael McLaughlin and his wife Laura of Salem and their children, Hannah Elizabeth and Ryan Robert; her sister Judy Lee Holiday of Willimantic; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved. She is preceded in death by her late husband Robert.



Patsy was deeply committed to and active in her church, Groton Bible Chapel, with friendships going back more than 60 years. As a young lady, she worked for the Gloria Stevens Exercise Salon, where she met Lynda McCarthy, who would eventually lead her to salvation in Christ. Patsy was a deeply intellectual and inquisitive person, who carefully and patiently worked her way through to the heart of issues. During Patsy's journey to God, Lynda spent five years patiently answering her inquiries, staying firm and true to the Christian faith amidst Patsy's doubts and concerns. Patsy was baffled by the concept of how life began, and struggled to wrap her intellect around what could be seen. She doubted and questioned, all the while observing the qualities of a loving God in her friend's life. Sitting on a beach some 35 years ago, she finally surrendered to Christ, asked His forgiveness for her doubting, and gave her heart to Him. The journey God had been bringing her through to that point then shot off in this new direction, in which He tenderly and graciously utilized the gifts He'd given her to deeply impact the lives she came into contact with.



Deep and lasting friendships were developed. Patsy's natural inquisitiveness, deep intellect and aptitude for meaningful conversation seasoned every relationship and group gathering with wisdom and wonder. Patsy was involved in small "shepherd groups," Generations bible studies and fellowship, Celebrate Recovery and, finally, Stephen Ministry. Patsy was commissioned by the elders at GBC as a Stephen Minister Sunday, April 26, 2020, just 24 hours prior to her passing. Patsy exemplified the spirit of Philippians 3:14, "I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus." Patsy never stopped. She pressed on until her body, in which she experienced lifelong pain, finally gave out.



Patsy's childhood was extremely difficult and unstable, with very little in the way of love and support. She spent her first five years in an orphanage. She then contracted polio at the age of eleven, which resulted in two years of hospitalization and traction, and a lifetime of crippling injury. Her dear husband Robert passed away from lung cancer, followed almost immediately by her son suffering a brain aneurism. But in all of this, Patsy never, ever took on a "woe is me" attitude, and instead worked tirelessly as an advocate for her son. She cared deeply for her grandchildren, Ryan and Hannah, and devoted herself to being an advocate for the elderly and a deeply faithful friend to all she encountered. Patsy was an "overcomer" who spread love, positivity and cheerfulness like sunshine to all who encountered her.



Patsy was heavily involved in Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program that she helped start at GBC, and to which she remained faithful until the end of her life. She enthralled the participants of CR with her teachings and testimony, and edified her co-leaders with wisdom, compassion and an uncompromising stand for truth in Christ.



Patsy loved to sew, play board games and cards and watch movies. She was an avid "learner," attending college courses from her 20s, into her 40s. She loved to garden, mowed her own lawn, and was an especially passionate fan of Tom Brady and the Patriots, especially when watching them with Cinnamon, the Nahas's dog, sitting on her lap.



Patsy will be dearly missed, but we are all so thankful that she is now without pain, sickness, worry or fear, in the eternal presence of our Lord. Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, the graveside service will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date when family and friends can gather in person at Groton Bible Chapel. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, is assisting the family with the arrangements.



