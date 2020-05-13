Mystic - Patty G. (McPeeks) Roddy, 75, a recent resident of Wethersfield, formerly of Mystic died unexpectedly, Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Born in Delbarton, W.Va. she was the daughter of the late Estil and Josephine (Duty) McPeeks of Chesapeake, Va. Proud of her roots as a coal miner's daughter, she was raised in Chesapeake, Va. and graduated from Deep Creek High School class of 1963.
She was the wife of the late Daniel P. Roddy Jr., a retired Navy Veteran, who passed away in 1993.
Throughout her years as a Navy wife, she relocated many times, eventually residing in Groton where she worked as a Civil Service employee at the New London Sub Base in the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department, operating the Dealey Center Theater and Pool Hall. She was also instrumental in organizing MWR's concerts and events including the annual SubFest. Patty was a great support to sailors and their families stationed over 20 years and was a Life member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans.
A proud mother and grandmother, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Her clever wit, love for fedoras, Gone With the Wind, her beloved pets, cardinals, her home state of Virginia and her vast military knowledge are just a few things her family will remember her by. She enjoyed gardening, keeping up with current events, and also meeting new people, learning their stories and backgrounds.
She is survived by her three children, Mark Roddy (Heather), of New Jersey, Tracy Gionfriddo (Michael) of Wethersfield and Nicole Wojtusik (Steven) of Berlin; eight grandchildren, Danielle, Gabrielle and Michael Gionfriddo Jr., Maxwell and Olivia Wojtusik and Samantha, Cole and Alexandra; sister-in-law, Sandra Poirot (John); brother-in-law, Stephen Roddy (Catherine) all of Lafayette, La.; and several nieces and nephews. Patty was predeceased by a brother, Don W. McPeeks.
Services for Patty will be held privately in Mystic. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Submarine Veterans Club Inc., 40 School Street, Groton, CT. 06340 (www.ussvigroton.org/donations)
Published in The Day on May 13, 2020.