Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Paul A. Levanti


1955 - 2019
Paul A. Levanti Obituary
Groton - Paul A. Levanti, 64, of Groton passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital Dec. 30, 2019, after a short illness. Born in New London Dec. 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Andrew Levanti and Geraldine (McCollum) Levanti.

Paul worked for many years as a poly carpenter at General Dynamics Electric Boat and at Belmont countertops as a foreman, installing beautiful Corian in kitchens and bathrooms all over Connecticut. Retiring three years ago allowed him more time to enjoy his favorite hobby. He was an avid fisherman with many pictures posted in the newspaper of his exceptional catches. Paul totally enjoyed being out on the water. He loved the NY Yankees and was a devoted fan of the NY Giants. He was looking forward to going camping in the spring. He prided himself on making the best campfire around, "You know there is a knack for making a good fire."

He is survived by his daughter Emily Besade and granddaughter Laila of Waterford; sister Jo-Ann Levanti of Oakdale; niece Tracy Levanti and (Jordy) of Groton; his beloved great-nephews, Zavien and Joziah Vereen; and great-niece Jazlynn, with whom he had an amazing bond. Paul loved going to their baseball games and cheering them on. To them, there was nobody like their "Uncle Paul." He is also survived by many cousins. He is predeceased by his sister Susan Levanti.

There are no calling hours. Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, New London is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-9959.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
