1/1
Paul Chobot Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colchester - On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, Paul Chobot Jr., a loving husband, father of two and grandad to many fur babies, passed away at the age of 65.

After retiring from 43 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat, Paul was able to spend time doing the things he really loved. He was a huge car enthusiast, who enjoyed going to many car shows and NASCAR races. When he wasn't looking at cars, he was in his garage tinkering away on projects. Paul was the type of man who, no matter what you needed, was there with his bucket of tools to help out, namely a man of few words, but with a giant heart.

Paul leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Cherie; his daughter and her wife, Courtney and Kristin; and his son and his wife, Christopher and Ashley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved