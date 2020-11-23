Colchester - On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, Paul Chobot Jr., a loving husband, father of two and grandad to many fur babies, passed away at the age of 65.



After retiring from 43 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat, Paul was able to spend time doing the things he really loved. He was a huge car enthusiast, who enjoyed going to many car shows and NASCAR races. When he wasn't looking at cars, he was in his garage tinkering away on projects. Paul was the type of man who, no matter what you needed, was there with his bucket of tools to help out, namely a man of few words, but with a giant heart.



Paul leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Cherie; his daughter and her wife, Courtney and Kristin; and his son and his wife, Christopher and Ashley.



