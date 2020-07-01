Or Copy this URL to Share

North Stonington - Paul "Cowboy" Collins III, 78, a resident of North Stonington for forty-eight years, passed away March 31, 2020.



A Celebration of Life will be from Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Washington Park Pavilion 5, Groton.



Please join Paul's daughters for a day of food, memories, and stories shared about this one of a kind man.



