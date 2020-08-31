

Waterford - Paul D. Kondratowicz, 89, of Waterford, entered eternal life July 28, 2020, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Hyacinth (Locantore) Kondratowicz. Paul was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Norwich, the son of the late Konstantine and Mary (Shablinsky) Kondratowicz. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran; and he retired from SNET.



A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Entombment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum, with military honors.



A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the Day. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.

