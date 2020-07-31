1/
Paul D. Kondratowicz
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Waterford - Paul D. Kondratowicz, 89, of Waterford, entered eternal life July 28, 2020, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Hyacinth (Locantore) Kondratowicz. Paul was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Norwich, the son of the late Konstantine and Mary (Shablinsky) Kondratowicz. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran; and he retired from SNET.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Entombment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum, with military honors.

A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the Day. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved