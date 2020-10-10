1/
Paul Edward Smith
1961 - 2020
Groton - Paul Edward Smith, 59, of Groton, entered eternal life Sept. 16, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born April 8, 1961, in Montana. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and was honorably discharged. He was currently employed at Cleveland Mixer in Clinton.

He is survived by his loving companion, Robin Buckland, of Groton. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday Oct. 15, at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.

Published in The Day on Oct. 10, 2020.
