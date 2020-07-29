1/
Paul F. Geiger Jr.
1947 - 2020
New London - Paul F. Geiger Jr., 72, of New London, died July 19, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Geiger was born in New London Dec. 9, 1947, the son of Paul and Ethel Biltcliffe Geiger. He was a graduate of Norwich Technical School, and he worked at Eversource for almost 50 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2017. He also worked as a supernumerary officer in the Waterford Police Department during the mid-1970s. Mr. Geiger served in the 293d Engineer Battalion of the United States Army Engineer Command, Europe from 1970-72.

He is survived by a son, Michael Geiger of Hudson, N.H.; a daughter, Stacey Stark of Waterford; a brother, Frank Geiger of New London; three sisters, Paula Geiger of Lake Worth, Fla., Elaine Sachatello of Waterford and Naples, Fla., and Sandra Geiger of Maryville, Tenn.; and five grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua, and Kaitlyn Geiger of Hudson, N.H., and Tyler and Lauren Stark of Waterford. He was predeceased by one sister, Bertha Foster.

A graveside service was conducted privately in Jordan Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be shared on Mr. Geiger's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jul. 29, 2020.
