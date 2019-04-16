Salem - Paul F. Radics Jr., of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.



He was a brilliant, gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid reader with an impressive book collection. He was also a lover of music and appreciated music of all genres.



Paul graduated from Iowa State University and went on to serve in the Navy in World War II and the Korean War as a Second Lieutenant.



He worked at the Naval Underwater Systems Center for over 30 years. He was responsible for advancements in sonar, earning him numerous patents in this field.



He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 65 years; his daughter, Elaine Bazzell (Bill); son, Paul (Kelly); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his son, Edward, in May of 2011.



A celebration of his life will be 4 p.m. April 18, 2019, at the Salem Congregational Church. Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2019