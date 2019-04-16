Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Radics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Radics Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul F. Radics Jr. Obituary
Salem - Paul F. Radics Jr., of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was a brilliant, gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid reader with an impressive book collection. He was also a lover of music and appreciated music of all genres.

Paul graduated from Iowa State University and went on to serve in the Navy in World War II and the Korean War as a Second Lieutenant.

He worked at the Naval Underwater Systems Center for over 30 years. He was responsible for advancements in sonar, earning him numerous patents in this field.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 65 years; his daughter, Elaine Bazzell (Bill); son, Paul (Kelly); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Edward, in May of 2011.

A celebration of his life will be 4 p.m. April 18, 2019, at the Salem Congregational Church.
Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.