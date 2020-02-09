|
|
Oakdale - Paul F. Santos, 66, of Oakdale, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London from complications of cancer. He fought a valiant battle until the end, as a marine does. He was born in Hartford Dec. 20, 1953, to Arbilio and Rose (Annunziata) Santos. His mother predeceased him.
He leaves behind his life partner of 39 years, Joyce O'Sullivan; his father Arbilio Santos; his sister Debra Chapman; brothers: Gary (Tina) and Frank (Tracy); nephew Ethan Santos; nieces Miriah and Jenna Chapman and niece Nicole Shipman (Jeremiah).
Paul was an excellent marksman who was proud to have served his country as a sniper in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.
For his entire life, he was a self-employed carpenter, home builder and remodeler by trade and took great pride in turning out a fine product.
Paul loved to cut firewood for the woodstove. A simple pleasure was to come home from work, sit by the woodstove and have a glass of wine before dinner. In the summer, he and Joyce sat on the deck in the evening with the flowers all round them and the hummingbirds feeding and watched their horses grazing in the field. This was heaven to them.
Paul had a prolific garden each summer which he delighted in caring for. He grew tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and, most of all, pumpkins. A source of great enjoyment was hosting cookouts, holiday dinners and seafood boils for friends, neighbors, and especially, for his family in Maine. He also enjoyed fishing with his dog Fergie on the boat with him.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman who travelled to Montana many times to hunt elk. He said the best part of these trips was packing into the Rockies on horseback. He also hunted caribou in Canada and grizzlies in British Columbia.
He showed American saddlebred horses for several years and leaves his two ponies as well as his Arabian, Maali Attallah. She was his horse; he was her person. He also leaves his beloved dog Radar, and his cat Jasper, who is missing their morning walks down the driveway to get the newspaper.
Paul has asked that his ashes be scattered in the forest where he spent so much time. He felt that his dogs Fergie and Bullet and his horse Elvira would be waiting for him at the rainbow bridge to escort him across it to Tinkhamtown, where he would be reunited with all the animals he loved and cared for through the years.
He was a good life partner, a good son and sibling, a good neighbor and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand. What greater eulogy can one have than "he was a good man"- gone much too soon.
A Celebration of Life for him will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the American Legion 112, 89 Pink Row, Montville.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020