Colchester - Paul F. Turner Sr., 72, entered eternal life surrounded by his loving family Feb. 13, 2020, at Backus Hospital after a short illness. Paul was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Middletown. He was the loving son of Gloria M. (Zanelli) Turner.
Paul was employed by Blakeslee's Construction in Deep River for 20 plus years and Bell Power Systems for 12 plus years, he retired from Bell Power in 2010. He has always been a hard worker from an early age. Paul grow up in Chester and was a resident of Moodus where he met his lovely wife Vada G. Turner, they married in 1994 and made their home in both Moodus and Colchester. Paul was a devoted husband, father, brother, and stepfather. Paul was a wonderful man and was very dedicated to caring for his family. He enjoyed fishing, football, and watching racing.
Paul is survived by two sons, Dwayne P. Turner (Patsy) of Lyme; Paul F. Turner Jr. (Jill Krupke) of Colchester. He is leaves behind his brother Frank Turner of Waterford; four sisters, Beverly Peters (Leo) of Haddam, Elaine Wetterman of Deep River, Loraine Turner of New Haven, and Gloria Maloney (Frank). He will be missed by his brother-in-law Richie Bernard (Peggy) of Concord, Va.; his three stepsons, Richard E. Shuckerow, Jr. (Paula) of Senoia, Ga., Michael H. Shuckerow (Jennifer) of Milford, Joseph S. Shuckerow (Janet) of Higganum; and one stepdaughter Wanda L. Shuckerow (Roger Willhide) of Meza Ariz. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Cole D. Turner and Alix A. Turner of Lyme; many step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his wife Vada G. Turner; his mother Gloria M. Turner; and his brother David Turner.
Paul was loved by all that knew him and he would never hesitate to tell you his form of the truth and how he felt about things, which is what made him such a unique person.
There will be no calling hours. Paul's family hopes everyone finds peace in knowing that he has entered eternal life and is now with the love of his life, Vada.
Published in The Day on Feb. 18, 2020