Paul G. Mankowski
1942 - 2020
Waterford - Paul G. Mankowski of Waterford, passed away Nov. 18, 2202, due to complications with COVID-19. He was 78 years old. Paul was born Feb. 24, 1942, in New London, to Cora (Button) and Anthony S. Mankowski of Uncasville.

His beloved wife Cynthia R. Mankowski and much loved son Gregory Paul Mankowski survive him. Other family members and his nieces and nephews, and a special close friend and relative, Josephine Savachuck survive him. Three brothers, Anthony, Donald and Robert Mankowski; and a sister, Carolyn, predeceased him.

Paul graduated from Norwich Regional Technical School, Class of 1960. He was retired from the Connecticut Army National Guard with a rank of SFC E-7. He spent many years in the Guard as a mechanic. He was a hard and conscientious worker that carried over to being a husband, father and homeowner.

Paul enjoyed NASCAR, all team sports, especially the UCONN women's basketball team, and going to his yearly 1960 Class reunion from Norwich Technical School. He loved to talk and joke with people and have a good time. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London. In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. Online Condolences may be shared with Mr. Mankowski's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
