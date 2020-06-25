Essex - Paul Helenek, 76, of Essex died Sunday June 21, 2020, at home after spending a wonderful Father's Day with his daughters. He was born Oct.8, 1943.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 47 years of dedicated service.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. Services will be private. To share a memory or express a condolence to Paul's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.
Full obituary will be in Friday's edition.
Published in The Day on Jun. 25, 2020.