Paul Helenek
1943 - 2020
Essex - Paul Helenek, 76, of Essex died Sunday June 21, 2020, at home after spending a wonderful Father's Day with his daughters. He was born Oct.8, 1943.

He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 47 years of dedicated service.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. Services will be private. To share a memory or express a condolence to Paul's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.

Full obituary will be in Friday's edition.

Published in The Day on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
