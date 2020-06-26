Essex - Paul Helenek, 76, of Essex died Sunday June 21, 2020, at home after spending a wonderful Father's Day with his daughters. He was born Oct.8, 1943, in Middletown, son of the late George and Alice Helenek.
He is survived by his wife June Yan Yu; his children, Michele Lee, April Jacobson and Kevin Smith: grandchildren; Tristan, Ava, Ri-ley, Kaitlyn, Mathew, and Emmitt; stepson Deming Le; sisters, Grace Rogers, Mary Cahill; and his brother Anthony Helenek. Paul is also survived by the mother of his children, Marilyn Goss.
In faithful service, he was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 47 years of dedicated service. Paul was an avid fisherman and was a steward of all things nature.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. Services will be private. To share a memory or express a condolence to Paul's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 26, 2020.