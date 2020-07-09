North Stonington - Paul J. Mitchell Jr., 75, beloved husband of Sandra M. (Peckham) Mitchell, of North Stonington passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Westerly, R.I. he was the son of the late Paul J. Sr. and Ann Mitchell.
Paul was a Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Court bailiff for the last twenty years until the onset of his illness. He was also a former Patrolman with the Stonington Police Department for 32 years. He was a former member of the Eastern Regional Drug Squad and D.A.R.E. Officer. Paul was a lifetime member of the New England Council on Crime and Delinquency and a former member of the Board of Directors for the National Criminal Justice Association for 11 years.
In addition to his loving wife, he leaves two children, Kevin Mitchell and wife Terri, and Kristen Mitchell; three grandchildren, Patrick Previty, Cassandra Mitchell and Brooklyn Mitchell; three step-grandchildren, George Wilkinson, Brian Wilkinson and Amanda McCleery; and four siblings, Leo Donahue, Patricia Lucy, Joyce DiGangi and Maureen Reale. He also leaves behind his faithful and loving Golden Retriever Ryley Cora and several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Mitchell.
Paul's family would like to thank Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, the doctors and nurses in the Cardiac ICU at Hartford Hospital and at The Westerly Hospital, especially Dr. Mark Mancini whose kindness and compassion helped us through this difficult time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Paul's memory to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidneyfoundation.org/donate
. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
.