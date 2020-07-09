1/1
Paul J. Mitchell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
North Stonington - Paul J. Mitchell Jr., 75, beloved husband of Sandra M. (Peckham) Mitchell, of North Stonington passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Westerly, R.I. he was the son of the late Paul J. Sr. and Ann Mitchell.

Paul was a Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Court bailiff for the last twenty years until the onset of his illness. He was also a former Patrolman with the Stonington Police Department for 32 years. He was a former member of the Eastern Regional Drug Squad and D.A.R.E. Officer. Paul was a lifetime member of the New England Council on Crime and Delinquency and a former member of the Board of Directors for the National Criminal Justice Association for 11 years.

In addition to his loving wife, he leaves two children, Kevin Mitchell and wife Terri, and Kristen Mitchell; three grandchildren, Patrick Previty, Cassandra Mitchell and Brooklyn Mitchell; three step-grandchildren, George Wilkinson, Brian Wilkinson and Amanda McCleery; and four siblings, Leo Donahue, Patricia Lucy, Joyce DiGangi and Maureen Reale. He also leaves behind his faithful and loving Golden Retriever Ryley Cora and several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Mitchell.

Paul's family would like to thank Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, the doctors and nurses in the Cardiac ICU at Hartford Hospital and at The Westerly Hospital, especially Dr. Mark Mancini whose kindness and compassion helped us through this difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Paul's memory to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfoundation.org/donate. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved