Uncasville -Paul "Val" Lamperelli, of Uncasville passed away peacefully at his home May 6, 2020, just ten days shy of his 95th birthday. He was born in Norwich, the son of the late Michael Lamperelli and Maria DeCeglie. He was the youngest brother of eight.
Drafted at the age of 18, Val, Private First Class; bravely served his country in the Company D 18th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division in the Ardennes and Rhineland from 1944- 1946. Wounded at the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, he was honorably discharged and awarded the Purple Heart. In 1945, he went to France to play saxophone with the USO, still proudly representing his country until his discharge in 1946. In addition to the Purple Heart, Val earned the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Conduct Medal. He is the true definition of a hero.
Val and his brothers operated the former and iconic Seven Brothers Orchestra and Nightclub, in New London for 25 years. A self- taught musician, he played the saxophone and clarinet with his brothers until the building was sold. He then went on to play alongside his brother Albert and nephews in the Lamperelli 2nd Generation Band continuing to keep the family legacy alive. Val maintained his passion and talent for music by playing with the Illusions Band until the age of 90.
Val was best known for his sense of humor, jovial personality, love of travel, musical talent and overall zest for life. If he wasn't playing his saxophone, he could be found in the gym lifting weights with his infamous garden gloves, digging for clams or eating Sunday dinners with his family. He was devoted to his wife Lucia, and spent all of his days loving and caring for her.
In addition to his loving wife of 68 years, Lucia; he will be greatly missed by his daughter Maria Gwudz and her husband Stanley; granddaughter Stephanie DeGaetano and her husband Evan; and grandson Gregory Gwudz and his wife Megan. He was blessed to have witnessed the births of four beautiful great-grandchildren, Stella, Wade, Taylor and Joseph. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the VNA of Southeastern Connecticut for the care and compassion provided to Paul over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's name to: Disabled Veterans of America, DAV Chapter 10, Attention- CDR Brian Hague, P.O. Box 255,Versailles, CT 06351, Memo- In memory of Paul Lamperelli.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 815 Boswell Avenue, Norwich CT. For online condolences, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 9, 2020.