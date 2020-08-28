Ledyard - Paul Michael "Paulie" Reising, 51, sadly passed away July 26, peacefully at home.



He was a loving and devoted family man with a big personality and an even bigger heart.



He is survived by his best friend and wife of 25 years, Kelly; his mother Priscilla; his two daughters, Madison and Karley; and son-in-law Craig Guild. He is predeceased by his father Kenneth; and his brother Kenneth Jr.



As a longtime resident of Ledyard, his friends often joked that he was "The Legend of Ledyard." He will be remembered like the legend he was and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



