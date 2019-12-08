|
Andover, Mass. - Father Paul N. Pantelis, 81, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Lahey Clinic with his loving family by his side. Paul Nicholas Pantelis was born in Millville, N.J. May 29, 1938, to parents Petros and Ourania (Koronakis) Pantelis. He attended grade school and high school in Millville and entered college at Drexel University in the engineering program. He was working as a programmer/computer operator at Owens-Illinois, when he was drafted into the army in 1964. After completing officer candidate school he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served as a combat engineer for two years. He served with distinction earning the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After returning home from the war, he remained active in the Army, finally being discharged in October 1977. Shortly thereafter, he met and married his wife Katina and quickly began a family. In 1984, he felt a calling to join the priesthood and enrolled at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, Mass., graduating in 1987. In 1988, he was ordained a deacon at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Wildwood, N.J. He entered into the priesthood at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Philadelphia, Pa. He served parishes in Lowell, Mass. (Holy Trinity Church), Bangor, Maine (St. George Greek Orthodox Church), Andover, Mass. (Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church) and Norwich (Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church). In 2014, Father Paul retired from the priesthood after 28 years to Andover. In his retirement, he enjoyed going to church, visiting his family and friends, reading the Bible and staying actively interested in current events.
He is survived by his faithful and devoted wife of 41 years, Presbytera Katina (Kostoulas) Pantelis; two children, Christina Royer and husband Michael, Petros Pantelis and his wife Danielle; and five grandchildren, Rebecca and Paul Royer, and Luke, Samuel and Sophia Pantelis; a sister Eleanor Hamilothoris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington Street Norwich, CT 06360. Fr. Paul's funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 10, at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church in Vineland, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the M.R. Laurin Funeral Home, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin and Scott Laurin.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019