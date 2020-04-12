|
Cincinnati, Ohio - Paul Neuman, 82, died April 6, 2020. Paul was born in Cincinnati, Ohio June 13, 1938, to Paul Neuman Sr. and Louise Littlejohn Neuman. He was the oldest of four children. He is survived by his brother, Louis Carl; and sister, Beverly. His youngest brother, Jimmy, is deceased.
Paul was also the loving husband of Debra Neuman for 35 years. He was the father of seven children: Joshua Caleb Neuman, their son together, Todd Neuman, Stacy Sanchez, Deron Neuman and David, Noah and Gideon Neuman Sollish. He was the grandfather to many beloved grandchildren.
He attended Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1955. He was proud to have served as a Marine Amphibious Reconnaissance Scout Swimmer, based in Okinawa, and later as the sports editor of the Marine Air Station Cherry Point (N.C.) "Windsock" and public information officer.
Paul was a man of many interests and talents, but first and foremost he was a fine writer, journalist and public relations professional. He retired from IBM, after ten years as a media relations specialist. His long and varied career included editorial positions with several publishing companies, including Cleworth, Cahners, Geyer-McAllister and Fairchild publications; business editor of the "Cincinnati Post," speechwriter for the Disabled American Veterans and PR and event communications for Owens Corning. He was especially proud to have been a consultant for the "New York Times," developing Sunday supplements on IT and real estate.
Throughout his life, Paul was active in the community and as a volunteer. He was an elder and Sunday school teacher for the Old First Reformed Church in Park Slope, Brooklyn, where he and Deb were married; on the school board for Brookfield Public Schools (Ct.), a parent volunteer coach for the Brookfield Muskrats and YMCA Mako swimming teams and the Kent School (Kent, Ct.) football and swimming teams. One of his proudest moments was being inducted into the Kent Athletics Hall of Fame for his assistance to the team that became the New England Football Champions in 2001. Paul volunteered for Junior Achievement and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. He was always willing to lend a hand and his heart to anyone in need.
A man in full, with a sardonic sense of humor and warm smile, Paul was a man of great faith, a voracious reader of history and literature, an amateur biblical scholar, a coach to many young people and, most of all, he was a devoted father and husband. He was loved greatly and will be greatly missed.
All services will be private at this time. The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of Paul's arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Edmund's Retreat on Enders Island PO Box in Mystic, CT 06355.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020