Paul Ross Johnson
1956 - 2020
Waterford - Paul Ross Johnson, 63, of Waterford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with his wife and daughter beside him. Paul was born to parents Ross and Ann Johnson Sept. 4, 1956, in Norwich. He was the second oldest of five children, and attended Middletown High School in Middletown, R.I.

In Feb. 1979, Paul married his soulmate and best friend, Melanie (Ziegler) in Newport. "True love stories never have endings." Richard Bach

In April 1979, Paul enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he proudly served for 22 years; and retired with the rank of master chief in 2001. During his career, he made many lifelong friends, while stationed in New London, Petaluma, Calif., Juneau, Alaska and Yorktown, Va. His career was his greatest achievement next to his family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Melanie; his son Joshua and daughter-in-law Meghan; his daughter Katherine and partner CJ Cost; "Bampa's girl," Aria June; his sister Susan Johnson Pentecost; his sister-in-law Karen Johnson; his sister-in-law Beth Alber; his brother-in-law Mark Ziegler; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Ann Johnson; his sister JoAnn Johnson; his brothers, Bruce Johnson and Marshall Johnson; his mother-in-law June (Ziegler) Faircloth; his sister-in-law Sue Strickland; his nephew Santos (Sandy) Colon; and his nephew Christopher Ziegler.

Memorial Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with Paul's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
