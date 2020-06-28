Paul S. Keeler
1989 - 2020
Willimantic - Paul S. Keeler, of Willimantic, died unexpectedly Tuesday June 23, 2020. He was the beloved son of Paul S. (Elaine) Keeler of Ledyard and Donna Perrotti Keeler of East Haven.

Paul was born in New Haven March 7, 1989. Besides his parents, Paul is survived by his sisters, Heather (Dave) DeMaio of Guilford and Dawn (Willi) Hill of Virginia; his grandmother Marjorie Evarts of East Haven; his nephews, Willie, Jaden, David and Bryce; his niece Ava; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded by his grandparents, Stewart and Loretta Keeler and John Perrotti.

Paul had a tough exterior, but a heart of gold and deep-rooted loyalty. People gravitated to his infectious smile and laughter. Paul had deep love for his family and friends, and will be remembered for his quick wit and teasing nature for those he loved. His self-expression shined through his tattoos and his love of sneakers. Paul also had a deep connection and love for animals and most recently, had been working on a farm, which he enjoyed. He was known for his hard-working ethic. His adventurous spirit kept everyone on his toes, but always made for a compelling story. Words cannot express how this beautiful young man will be missed.

Funeral services will be private given the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Porscha
Friend
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Danielle DiMauro
Acquaintance
