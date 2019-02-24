Services Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home 59 Spruce St. Westerly , RI 02891 (401) 596-2648 Resources More Obituaries for Paul Tine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Tine

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Montville - Paul Victor Tine, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Pierce, Florida, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Sebastiano Victor Tine and Agnes Theresa Tine.



Paul attended East Hartford schools up until his enlisting in the Army in 1950, at age 17. He earned an Army of Occupation medal for his service in Germany and was honorably discharged in July of 1952. After returning from service, he married Geraldine Mary Galvin of East Hartford in Feb. of 1954. Together, they had four sons and three daughters. Paul grew up in East Hartford where he and Geraldine made many life-long friendships which became known as the "East Hartford Gang." Paul worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the purchasing department prior to working for Aircraft Hardware in East Hartford. Paul took a leap of faith and invested everything he had into the purchase of Montville Hardware in Uncasville in 1970. He and Geraldine not only grew the Hardware into a profitable free-standing business but also a community centerpiece for all who came through its doors. Later in life, Paul built a house in Shelter Harbor, R.I. and bought a winter home in Fort Pierce, Fla. which became his permanent residence.



Paul loved the ocean and was an avid fisherman his entire life. He enjoyed the company of many fishing friends, some of whom became known as the "A-Team" for their ability to catch fish when others could not. His outgoing personality and ability to tell a joke about nearly anything contributed greatly to the fact that he was loved by all those who have had the pleasure of knowing him.



Paul is survived by his beloved life partner Camille (Ivins) Tine; children, Kristen Tine of New London, Dean Tine of Lebanon, James and Izabella Tine of Mooresville, N.C., Shaun Tine & Kathleen Fotta of Uncasville, Colleen & Donald Nieto of Oakdale, and Scout Dellamia of Englewood, Colo.; grandchildren, Colton Tine, Joanna Tine, Julianne Tine, Monica Cunningham, Stephanie Sasaki, Nicholas Nieto, Brandon Nieto, Adam Dellamia, and Shiloh Dellamia; great grandchildren, Nonoka Sasaki, Luna Sasaki, and Midori Cunningham; sisters, Joanne Tine & Ann Marsh; brothers, David & Villie Tine; sister-in-law Lynn Galvin; several nieces and nephews, and his favorite dog Aggie Nieto.



He was predeceased by his wife Geraldine M. Tine (June 1988), his son Paul J. Tine (January 2004), grandchild Seth J. Tine (December 1997), and brother-in-law Jim Galvin (March, 2014).



A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main Street, Stonington, Conn. on Monday, March 4, 2019 Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic. Funeral arrangements are in care of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, R.I. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com



The Tine family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff of Treasure Coast Hospice, Fort Pierce, FL for their loving attention to Paul's needs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Paul's behalf to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.



Paul will always be lovingly remembered for his quick wit and his charming smile. The oceans of heaven are filled with keepers. Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019