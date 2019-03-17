Home

Paul William Chihocki Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul William Chihocki Jr. Obituary
Montville - Paul William Chihocki Jr , 77, passed away Mar. 9, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.

Paul was born Feb. 18, 1942, in New London. He proudly served in the Navy for 30 years before retiring as a Chief Quartermaster.

He leaves behind his daughters,Wendy Russo and her husband, Christopher, Jennifer Martin and her husband Brian; his sons, Christopher and Craig; grandchildren, Jessica, Margie, Lynda, Jonathon, Paul, Megan and Ryan; a great grandchild Luna; a brother Richard, and sister Evelyn Kokoska. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen; and two grandsons,Tyler and Brett Martin.

Paul had a love for hikes in the woods, daily drives around town, crazy funny hats and wrestling. He was always able to make you smile. He will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends that he had made along his life's journey.

Services for Paul will be private and held at the convenience of his family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019
