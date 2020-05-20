Clinton, Md. - Paula Ann Drummond (Kornegay), 55 years young, of Clinton, Md. peacefully passed away May 11, 2020. Paula was born Feb. 19, 1965, to William Russell Jones and Mary Ann Johnson in New London.



Paula was married to Nathaniel Drummond of Portsmouth, Va. June 1, 1989. They would have been married almost 31 years this June 2020.



Paula worked in numerous venues such as the Navy Exchange New London, the Navy Exchange Norfolk, Va., the Navy Exchange Kings Bay, Ga. and The Navy Lodge DC for a combination over 10 years of dedicated customer service while a mother to three kids and their friends and also supporting her husband active duty.



As a proud Navy wife, after each tour, she would release her pet birds out into the world instead of traumatizing them in numerous duty station moves throughout the country. She was quoted saying, "They wanted to fly and be free!". We will release her birds for the last time.



As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Paula loved being "AWZHOME" (Always Home – License Plate) spending time with her family and friends. Although, you had to make sure you were invited because unlike her sweet side, you may get her sour side.



Outside of being home, she took pleasure in going to Virginia Beach Boardwalk for the Neptune Festival every year. She was not fond of the crowds of people just the scenery and the ocean. If it got to be too much for her, staying inside the hotel was fine with her.



Due to the current Pandemic, The Memorial service will probably be held at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk at a date to be determined when it is safer to assemble.



Paula is survived by her husband, Nathaniel Drummond; two sons, Lamar and Ernest Kornegay; daughter, Jasmine Guillory and her husband Desiral Guillory; ten grandchildren, Latre Kornegay, Kimorah Collins, Eriyah Kornegay, Quinn Kornegay, Desiral Guillory, Elana Kornegay, Jasear Guillory, Dakota Kornegay, Givoni Guillory, Zakaya Kornegay; father, William Russell Jones; two sisters, Peggy Pelzer and Pamela Delmonte; brother, Paul Kornegay; and best friend, Dion Frazier and also two pet parakeets.



Paula is preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann Johnson, and brother Peter Kornegay.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Jasmine Guillory. Please contact her via email at jguillory80@yahoo.com for donation instructions. The Drummond, Guillory and Kornegay family wishes to thank everyone who made her time on earth enjoyable.



