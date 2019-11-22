Home

Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
24 Academy Street
Madison, CT
View Map
Paula Doak Obituary
Centerbrook - Paula (King) Doak, 52, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Centerbrook surrounded by her family and friends Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, after a lifelong battle with Type 1 Diabetes.

Paula is survived by her husband Thomas Doak; children, Thomas Doak IV, Colleen Doak, and Michael Doak and his wife Samantha Beyer; and her stepchildren Nancy Doak and Shani Degrosa. She was the proud grandmother of Sophia, Aodhan, and Christopher Kumpitsch, Olivia Ayala, and Dylan, George and Bailey Decoster.

In honor of Paula's remarkable life, a visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main Street in Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy Street, Madison. Interment will be in Beaver Brook Cemetery, Route 145, Clinton. All are welcome attend and celebrate Paula's life.

Please visit www.swanfuneralhomeclinton.com for full obituary.
Published in The Day on Nov. 22, 2019
