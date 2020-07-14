Gales Ferry - Paula Smith Robinson was reunited with her loving infant son and parents, Elizabeth and Paul Smith July 1, 2020. Paula passed away peacefully in her sleep with family by her side. Paula was born Feb. 16, 1954, in New London.



She is survived by her son Mark Robinson and his wife Chelsey Robinson of Gales Ferry. She will also be dearly held in the hearts of Seonaid Hayes, and Brandi Wolf, both of Bowen Island, B.C.; as well as many loving cousins in South Eastern Connecticut.



Paula was a graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton. Her entrepreneurial career started early on when her parents took over the management of The Betnick Motel on Route 184 in Groton during the 1960s.



Throughout the 1980s, Paula's family purchased and operated the Pequot Ledge Campground on Gardner's Lake in Oakdale. Paula loved working at the campground, but more so the friendships that were formed with the many campers and their families she met in her time there.



In 1982, Paula and her parents purchased "Pentangle Fashion Boutique" on the main street of Historic Downtown Mystic. For 32 years, they enjoyed serving customers from all over the world. Her dresses were worn from Inaugural Galas, to High School Proms, to a wide variety of special events in the state. Her selection of jewelry was unique and exceptional, much like Paula herself.



The burial will be private. A celebration of Paula's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



