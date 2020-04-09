|
Norwich - Pauline "Polly" Conway, 91, of Norwich died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hingham, Mass. Oct. 1, 1928, the daughter of the late Willis and Katherine (Buttimer) Downey.
Polly was employed for over twenty years as an Elementary School Teacher before retiring and enjoying winters in Punta Gorda, Fla. She loved to play bridge with her friends, golf, and travel far and wide with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Judge Michael P. Conway, who died Feb. 23, 2006. They were married for 52 years. Polly is survived by five children and their spouses, John Conway (Claudia Conway); Mary Driscoll (John Driscoll); Betsy Conway (Rob Kudej); Margaret Walker (Dave Walker); and Michael P. Conway Jr. (Cheryl Conway); as well as twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Anne Aluisy and her brother Peter Downey.
The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers for the wonderful care and comfort they gave Mom, especially Cathy, Sam, and Seija.
Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360 or, alternatively, to a Hospice care organization.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 9, 2020