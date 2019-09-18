|
North Stonington - Pauline D. (Daland) Tillinghast, 86, of Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington died peacefully Sunday, Sept.15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence P. Tillinghast Sr. Born in Westerly, R.I. Dec. 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George S. and Ruth A. (Ellis) Daland Hunt.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Louise P. Tillinghast of Providence, R.I., Laura Brimlow and her husband David of Pensacola, Fla., Lawrence "Chip" Tillinghast and his wife Angelina of North Stonington, and Andrew P. Tillinghast and his companion Melody Aubin of New London. She was the loving grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of four. She also leaves her brother George S. Daland of Warwick; and her two sisters, Grace Kneaskern of Tenn. and Thelma Payne of Westerly, R.I.
The Tillinghast family will greet relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019, at the Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 146 Pendleton Hill Road, North Stonington. People attending the services are asked to wear bright colored clothing in memory of Pauline.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019