Ledyard - Pauline Deborah Iby, 82, of Appalachian, N.Y. and formerly of Ledyard, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, after a nine year battle with Alzheimer's at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott, N.Y. surrounded by family, friends and so much love from the Hospice staff and volunteers. Born in Tiverton, R.I. May 11, 1937, She was the third child, along with her "womb mate" twin Paul Pimental, of Manual and Mary ( Sousa) Pimental.
Pauline was predeceased in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 47 years, Gerald Howard "Jerry" Iby; her brother Daniel Pimental; and sisters, Stella Fitzpatrick and Genevieve Crandall. She leaves behind two brothers, her twin, Paul Pimental (Marylou) and Robert (Edwina) Pimental.
She will be dearly missed by her three children, Suzan (Craig) Burge of Stonington; Karen (Jeff Patricia) Iby-Patricia of Appalachian, N.Y. Gerald Scott (Deborah) Iby of Monson, Mass. She also leaves behind six grandsons, Craig II (Sharon) and Keith Burge, Nicholas (Brittanie) and Justin Patricia and Jacob and Joshua Iby. She was blessed with two beautiful, great-grandchildren, Craig James (CJ) and Kara Burge.
Pauline was known as a tough, beautiful lady with one of the best senses of humor. Oh and her Famous Apple Pie.
She spent over 30 years as a certified residential broker working for Coldwell Banker Leighton Realty on the Connecticut Coastline.
She received multiple awards for consistently being the top salesperson for many consecutive years. She formed many lasting friendships and repeat clients through her real estate career.
Besides the pride in her family, Pauline liked to bake and was so very proud of winning a local bakeoff for her apple pie that she perfected and then becoming a finalist in Connecticut's Best Two- Crusted Pie Contest where she went on to compete in Massachusetts.
A Calling hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with a short service to follow at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic Downtown Mystic,
A private burial will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Pauline Iby's [email protected] http://mercyhousesoutherntier.com. or the .
Until we meet again, Mom, may God hold you in the hollow of HIS hands.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019