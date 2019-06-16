Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Pauline Fischer
Pauline Fischer


Mystic - Pauline F. Fischer age 64 of Mystic, passed away June 7, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born at the U. S. Naval Submarine Base Hospital in Groton April 26, 1955, the daughter of Joseph and Clarissa Smith Doroshenko.

Pauline had worked for over 20 years at the former A&P store in Mystic.

Pauline is survived by her son, Jason Fischer of Mystic; her brothers, Joseph Doroshenko of Stonington, and Robert Doroshenko of Oakdale; and her sisters, Maria Kowolewski of Norwich, and Debra Doroshenko of Mystic. She was predeceased by her brother, William Doroshenko.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. John's Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
