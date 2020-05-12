Gales Ferry - Pauline M. Desimone, of Mystic formerly of Ledyard died May 2, 2020. She was the widow of Alexander C. Desimone Jr. She was born Sept. 9, 1933, the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Betz) Goodluck.
Pauline was a hairdresser employed by the State of Connecticut for many years.
Private Graveside services were held at Gales Ferry Cemetery. The Labenski Funeral Home Norwich had care of the arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2020.