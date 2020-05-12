Pauline M. Desimone
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gales Ferry - Pauline M. Desimone, of Mystic formerly of Ledyard died May 2, 2020. She was the widow of Alexander C. Desimone Jr. She was born Sept. 9, 1933, the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Betz) Goodluck.

Pauline was a hairdresser employed by the State of Connecticut for many years.

Private Graveside services were held at Gales Ferry Cemetery. The Labenski Funeral Home Norwich had care of the arrangements. To leave an online tribute or condolence please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved