IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of a Dear Mother & Grandmother Pauline Platt Fraser Who Passed Away April 6, 2007 Often our thoughts do wander To a quiet grave not far away Where we laid our dear mother Just twelve years ago today. The dearest mother, the kindest friend. One of the best whom God could lend. Loving, thoughtful, gentle, true, Always willing a kind act to do. No one knows our headaches Only those who have lost can tell Of the grief we bear in silence For the one we loved so well. As each day dawns we whisper low, God bless you Mother We love and miss you so. Sadly Missed and Loved by, Jack & Rose, Shannon, Michael & Devon, Stacy, David, Rebecca & Tyler Published in The Day on Apr. 6, 2019