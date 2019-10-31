|
Essex - Pearl Taylor Parsons Gilmour, 99, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2019, with grace at the end of a full and active life. Family, friends and all who knew her will have fond memories of her gift of letter writing, her kindness, her humor, mischievousness and her loving, selfless, determined, devoted personality. She lived each day to the fullest.
Pearl was born Sept. 21, 1920, in Masonville, N.Y., the youngest of five children born to Warner and Minnie Taylor. The family moved to Bainbridge, N.Y., where Pearl grew up on the family farm and graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1938. She continued her education at Ridley-Lowell Business School in Binghamton, N.Y. She was hired by Borden Chemical Company upon graduation.
In June 1941, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Parsons. He was drafted into the US Army Air Corps. She accompanied him to training airbases until he was deployed to Europe in June of 1944. Pregnant at the time, Pearl returned home to live with her family in Bainbridge. She was notified that after 23 missions, Richard was killed in action Sept. 27, 1944, when his B-24 bomber was shot down during the Kassel Mission over Germany. Their daughter, Vicki, was born several months later.
Pearl eventually accepted a position at the Bainbridge High School. She enjoyed the varied responsibilities she was given. One of her weekly duties was to deposit money into an account at the village NBT bank. It was there she met and fell in love with a young banker, Everett Gilmour. They were married in July 1949 and Everett adopted Vicki.
Pearl and Everett moved to New Berlin, N.Y. in 1950 as Everett's career advanced at NBT Bank, at which time Pearl became a homemaker. They soon expanded their family with the birth of Nancy and then Patricia. In 1957 they moved to Norwich, N.Y. where they resided and raised their family for many years.
Pearl and Everett were extremely active in the Norwich Community. She gave countless hours of time to and accepted leadership roles in several organizations. Pearl volunteered her time at Chenango Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she worked in the gift shop. She also was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club. She especially loved volunteering at her church. In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, traveling, shopping and lunch with friends and family. She and Everett enjoyed cross country skiing and biking together.
Pearl and Everett traveled throughout their marriage to Canada, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway and India. They enjoyed every country they visited, but one trip to Greece with their dear friends Nick and Nikki, Frank and Betty stood out. They often fondly reminisced with others that the trip was full of laughter, wonderful sights and food; a place they would have loved to visit again.
As their three daughters married and had their own families, Pearl and Everett traveled often to Connecticut and Texas for important events. Pearl and Everett often hosted Christmas in Norwich, N.Y. and would bring everyone together for a weeklong summer reunion in either Hilton Head S.C. or at Scott's Lake Oquaga in Deposit, N.Y. They would always encourage fun family activities such as horseback riding, ice skating at the Norwich outdoor rink, bike riding, or a fireworks display.
Pearl stayed in Norwich, N.Y. in 2003, when Everett passed away and visited her daughters' families from thanksgiving to spring. In 2009, she decided to move closer to family. She moved to Essex Meadows Retirement Community in Essex. She quickly became active and developed many new friendships. She hosted parties in her apartment, organized a card group and worked in the on-site store. She enjoyed the planned activities and interesting lectures. She was a big part of all Connecticut family events, traveled to Houston, Texas to see her daughters and grandchildren and still made trips to visit Norwich, N.Y. for family events. She continued to host friends and family in her apartment.
Pearl spent the last three years in the Essex Meadows Health Center. She continued to enjoy many activities and especially enjoyed the live music. Her life was definitely extended by her wonderful doctors and the love and daily care given by the dedicated staff at the health center. Our family will be forever grateful to each of the staff, nurses and doctors that touched Pearl's life. Pearl enjoyed the visits of the ministers from the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme of which she was a member.
Pearl is survived by her daughters, Vicki Bush (Stephen) Old Lyme, Nancy Schrier (Stuart) Katy, Texas, Patricia Babcock (Neil Henry) The Woodlands, Texas; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Bush-Brown (Nick), Michelle Bass (Peter), David Schrier, Haley Hargrove (Clay), Jenny Duff (Garrett), Kenny Babcock (Jessica), Tim Babcock and Kevin Babcock (Shelly); and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pearl was predeceased by her two husbands, Richard and Everett; her parents, Warner and Minnie, her brother Sam Taylor and his wife Helen; her sisters: Alice Wilcox and husband Carlton, Charlotte Cole, Ruth Olmstead and husband Wilson; mother-in-law Emma Parsons; mother-in-law Marguerita Gilmour; and father-in-law Roy Gilmour; brother-in-law Donald Wheeler; SP4 James Wheeler (son of Donald and Loreen Wheeler); brother-in-law Larry Gilmour; and sister-in-law Yvonne.
An afternoon tea for friends and staff will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Terrace Room of Essex Meadows Nov. 29. At 3 p.m., there will be a few words of remembrance. The family welcomes you to come and go.
A celebration of Pearl's life will be held during the summer of 2020, in Norwich, New York. The exact date will be announced once the details are confirmed.
Donations may be made to: The Gilmour Foundation NBT Bank, 52 South Broad St., Norwich, NY. 13815 Attn: Wealth Management or The Essex Meadows Employee Appreciation Fund, 30 Bokum Road. Essex, CT. 06426.
Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2019