New London - Pedro G. Berroa, 93, of New London died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Pedro was born April 26, 1926, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
He graduated high school and attended college in the Dominican. He came to the United States and was a tradesman, where he could "do or fix" anything, painting was his specialty.
Visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with a Funeral Service beginning at 5 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.
Please visit www.byles.com for further information.
Published in The Day on Jan. 10, 2020