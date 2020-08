Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Penelope's life story with friends and family

Share Penelope's life story with friends and family

Groton - Penelope Dawley of Jupiter Point Road, Groton passed away July 23, at L + M Hospital. She was born July 2, 1948, the second daughter of the late Emil S. Eckholm and Constance I. Eckholm.



She lived at Jupiter Point with her younger sister Lili Eckholm since 2000.



Funeral arrangements are incomplete.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store