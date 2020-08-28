Groton - Penelope Eckholm "Ya Ya" Dawley, 72, entered eternal life July 23, 2020. She was born in Norwich the daughter of the late Emil and Constance Eckholm.



"Penny" grew up in Groton. One of her fondest memories was running Jupiter Point and Eastern Point beaches carefree with her sisters and cousins as a child. She worked many jobs (Griswold Hotel, Prague Shoes, Pilgrim Airlines, Nolan Tire, The Elks Club, and the family business Vital Connection) at a young age and played the role of mother and father struggling to raise her son.



She retired after 20 years from Department of Corrections and then worked at the Lighthouse Inn where she helped orchestrate her son and daughter-in-law's wedding ceremony.



Penny had many friends and followers all whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and grace for caring for them. She was a compassionate spirit who would offer advice, wisdom and care for those who were seeking, as a friend, sister, cousin, daughter or son. She was proudly fascinated in the family tree and would often immerse herself in her ancestry lineage. Her joy in life was her family (Stefan, Khanh, Brian, Loagan) in which she embraced and cherished every moment she could spend with them.



Penny was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman, we will miss every single day. "We love you mom"



She is survived by her beloved son and wife Stefan and Khanh Eckholm of Norwich; two grandsons, Loagan Eckholm and Brian Chitpanya; four sisters, Stefanie Boyd, Connie Griffin, Wendy Eckholm and Lili Eckholm; as well as loving cousins.



All funeral services are private. Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London has been entrusted with her care.



