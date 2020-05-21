Peng Patana
1940 - 2020
Old Lyme - Peng Patana, 79, passed away May 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Luang Prabang, Laos and emigrated with his family to the USA in 1980.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bouasy; and his sons, Vong (daughter-in-law Touny), Vahn, Soukahn, Kampahn, and Sichanh. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Santy, in 2018. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Abby, Bryce, Louis, Logan and Monroe.

With many relatives and friends to speak of, Peng has left behind a lasting impression. After escaping the heavily bombed country of Laos in 1979, Peng and his family found their way to settle in Old Lyme. This was made possible by the sponsorship of the late Mr. and Mrs. Louis Connick and the support of the town's local churches. He quickly found work in his field of expertise as a mechanic at Tire Country. He worked there from 1980 to 2005 when he retired to a quiet life at home.

He loved his family tremendously and found joy in seeing his family gather at the lake house. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and cultivating a garden in which he took tremendous pride. With six sons, it was no surprise that he loved watching sports, rooting for all Boston teams, but was especially fond of the UConn basketball teams. Family and friends remember him as a quiet and gentle man, but his compassion and generosity made him larger than life. Peng will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

His family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, followed by a service at 2 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Attendance may be limited to comply with social distancing requirements. For online condolences and to view the services on or after 2 p.m., Sunday, May 24, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
