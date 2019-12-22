Home

For more information about
Perry Gann
More Obituaries for Perry Gann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Edward Gann Jr.


1933 - 2019
Perry Edward Gann Jr. Obituary
Groton - Perry Edward Gann Jr., 86, of Groton died Sunday Dec. 15, 2019, at the Groton Regency Center. He was born June 13, 1933, in Fresno, Calif. to Perry E. Gann Sr. and Gladys Wilker Gann. Perry married the former Beverly J. Keenan. They were happily married for over 66 years; she survives him.

After high school, Perry joined the U.S .Navy, where he served on the USS Fulton (AS-11); he was honorably discharged. He then worked as a machinist at General Dynamics Electric Boat until his retirement.

Proud of his Cherokee American Indian heritage, he was registered with the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. He was active in the community as a member of the Moose Lodge and Masonic Lodge.

Besides his wife Beverly, he is survived by a son Kenneth Gann; daughters, Deborah Wilkinson and Sharon Pease; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019
