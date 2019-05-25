New London - Perry Angelo Gonzalez, died May 21, 2019, in his home in New London.



He was born July 8, 1957, in Bainbridge, Maryland, the son of Dolores Ortiz-Rigg and Jose Gonzalez.



Perry was an extremely kind and patient man known mostly for his dry sense of humor and his immense love for Jehovah. He was a long-time brother of the New London Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and it was his passion for Jehovah and the bible that not only helped him through his illness but helped his loved ones whom he often would preach the good word to. He was fluent in movie quotes and enjoyed listening to the Beatles, Earth Wind and Fire, but NOT Bob Dylan. Some of his talents included singing, painting, carpentry, and acting. He will be most remembered for his complete and unyielding love for his daughters and his grandson.



He is survived by his two daughters, Melina Gonzalez and Angela Rosario; his son-in-law Jose Rosario; his grandson Adelis Rosario; his mother Dolores Ortiz Rigg; his wife Meredyth, and his stepchildren, Jessiy and Jaryd Hammer; his sister Beverly Gonzalez, his brother and sister-in law David and Tacy Gonzalez; his nephews, Eddie, Adrian, and Cameron Gonzalez and his soon to be niece Natalie Bajorin.



His family would like to thank the entire staff of the Smilow Cancer Center of Waterford who were with him every step of the way full of encouragement and support. I would also like to thank Rachel, Dawn, and Jim and everyone from the Center for Hospice Care for being so diligent and compassionate during our time of need. Lastly, thank you to all the many friends who came and provided food, affection, and prayers for him and his whole family.



The memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday May 25, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses', 57 Clark Lane ,Waterford. After which a reception will be held at the Goshen Firehouse, 63 Goshen Road, Waterford.



In lieu of flowers Perry requested that you make a donation to JW.org or to LMhospital.org/donors



This obituary has been pre-approved by the deceased :-) Published in The Day on May 25, 2019