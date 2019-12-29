|
East Lyme - Peter A. "Pete" Tomasik, 66, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 20, 2019. He was born July 14, 1953, in New London, dearest son and only child of the late Jozef and Pauline Tomasik.
In 1989, he married his wife Naomi Scott of East Lyme. She predeceased him in November 2012.
Pete had a love for the outdoors and animals which was evident in Pete's owning his own logging business and raising beef cattle on his property in East Lyme. Although he and his wife never had children, Pete often said his beef cattle along with their nieces and nephews were their children.
Pete was well-known locally and you could see him from a mile away in his attire that included white work shirt, suspenders, a train conductor's hat, a chain for his wallet, dark black sunglasses and a white Santa's beard. His laugh was contagious and, although 6-foot-3 inches tall and 300 pounds, he was as sweet as a teddy bear.
Pete accepted Jesus as his personal savior and would often witness and share his testimony. He served in his local church in many areas and said several times before passing, he couldn't wait to see Jesus.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Community Baptist Church, 950 Gold Star Highway, Groton. Peter's burial will be private, and there will be no visiting hours.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019